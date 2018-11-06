FlipHTML5 Has the Most Interactive Set of HTML5 Flipbook Templates

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2018 --Businesses and individuals have all the reasons to take advantage of what FlipHTML5 has to offer. First thing, this HTML5 flipbook software is packed with rich features that no other software could offer for free. Secondly, FlipHTML5 has highly reliable customer service team that will continuously hear out every client's concern and feedback about the software. And most importantly, it is too easy to use.



For those who want to know how FlipHTML5 works, here is the step-by-step process of using the software. Converting PDFs, Images or MS files into the FlipHTML5 platform will only take seconds. The first thing to do right after opening the software is to click the "Import File". Then, by choosing the file for the project from its location, the user will be all set to enhance its file. The user can then proceed in the editing process where he can add text, images, videos, animations and other rich effects. There are also a bunch of templates and themes to choose from. Right after the user is done with the editing, he can already proceed to the publishing process through the "Publish to Local" button or "Upload Online" button.



The customer service team of FlipHTML5, headed by Jackie Peng, is always available in providing their 24/7 support service to anyone who is interested to download and use this HTML5 flipbook maker for free. According to Jackie Peng, "Apart from providing HTML5 flipbook solutions, the company also has an excellent customer service team that will answer all the inquiries of the clients and prospect users of FlipHTML5," Jackie Peng said and added that, "We are always excited to serve our clients by addressing every concern raised about the software. We keep our communication line open to serve various clients from different time zones."



FlipHTML5 is definitely the most efficient HTML5 flipbook software. It can be downloaded at http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a product of today's leading provider of digital publishing solutions. The company that is centrally based in Hong Kong has been focused on developing the FlipHTML5 software to meet the needs of online users for HTML5 flipbooks and other digital contents. FlipHTML5 has served many clients in various industries through its impressive digital publishing services. In fact, many businesses could testify that FlipHTML5 forms part of their success. Read testimonies from their clients through http://fliphtml5.com/customer-feedback.php.