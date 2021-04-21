FlipHTML5 Helps Create Product Catalog Online Free

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2021 --In this internet-driven business world, the impact of paper-based product catalogs is decreased as people spend a lot of their daily time on digital devices, and many businesses choose to create product catalogs online as a way to marketing and product promotion. FlipHTML5 is a good choice for businesses to create product catalog online free.



FlipHTML5 helps those small businesses and e-commerce companies create product catalog online free instead of printing lots of leaflets. Users can convert their PDF files about their products and make digital and interactive catalogs, which only need a few steps with the help of FlipHTML5. This platform also supports users to add multimedia to their digital product catalogs such as videos, links, audio, and images to enrich the content of their flipbooks. This amazing online catalog creator is also supporting 17 language interfaces for users to choose from, which also reflects that FlipHTML5 always considers user-friendliness as a priority.



What distinguishes FlipHTML5 from other competitors is that it really changes the way that companies used to promote their products or services in paper catalogs. This platform designed to create product catalog online free also supports users to send the product catalogs in links to their customers. It is an easy way to display the products and facilitate communication. Meanwhile, this platform is available to everyone. "Try out the free version today, and don't forget to share the interactive online catalogs on social networks via a single button click on the sharing tab of the platform, " says Ivan Leung, the CTO of FlipHTML5.



FlipHTML5 is released with Google Analytics tracking. Users can embed a Google tracking ID into the product catalog. It will enable to view a range of metrics that give a comprehensive insight into the reader's behavior and how the catalog readers are interacting with it. This way, companies can bring modifications in the catalog that are not resonating with their customer base. There are multiple other features like animation editors, custom templates, custom branding to improve the outlook of the catalogs.



For more information about how to create product catalog online free, please visit FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a powerful digital publishing tool that converts PDF files into online catalogs for any purpose.