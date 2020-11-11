FlipHTML5 Helps Ease COVID-19 Concerns with Remote Working Tools

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2020 --The world has been in the grip of a pandemic the likes of which few have seen before. With no apparent end in sight, it continues to be necessary to find ways to work around the current circumstances. FlipHTML5 offers solutions for COVID-19 fears with its remote working tools.



"When we were designing the software that powers our remote working tools, we intended it to be extremely useful," says Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5. "But we had no idea it would become such a necessity so soon."



From creating engaging training materials for employees to preparing more dynamic presentations for online meetings, FlipHTML5's remote working tools help take the hassle out of working remotely. They allow for the conversion of static PDF files and other file types into interactive flipbooks that are a more interesting way to transmit content.



Employee handbooks and other process documents can be made into flipbooks as well. They can be edited at any time and there is no need to resend the link to employees as the flipbooks are automatically updated. All of a company's flipbooks can be collected in a digital bookcase that can be embedded in their website – another amazing feature of FlipHTML5's remote working tools.



There are over ten templates offered by FlipHTML5's remote working tools. All can be fully customized right within the editor by adding multimedia components such as images, videos, audio, and links. An animation editor lets users add animations that enrich their videos.



FlipHTML5's remote working tools are quite versatile and can be used in combination with other remote working tools to host webinars or interactive company meetings. The flipbooks can be easily shared on social media platforms, as links via email, and embedded on company websites. They can be viewed on all modern browsers as well as smart mobile devices, providing a smooth reading experience.



COVID-19 has forced the world to become accustomed to a new normal and to consider the possibility of this normal remaining even after the pandemic has ended. FlipHTML5's remote working tools are set to help employers and employees adjust to the necessary restraints and come out of this experience better and stronger.



