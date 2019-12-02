FlipHTML5 Helps to Convert PDF to Flipbook Offline for Free

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2019 --FlipHTML5 now comes in a desktop version that allows users to create interactive flipbooks offline. PDFs, MS Office documents and images can be turned into digital flipbooks with state of the art features.



"Our desktop version allows anyone to convert PDF to flipbook without having to go online," said Winston Zhang, CEO at FlipHTML5. "Thanks to our simple interface, anyone can now turn practically any document that they have into an engaging flipbook that will really grab the attention of their audiences. All they have to do is use the app on their computers, making the whole process simple and convenient."



For beginners who are new to creating flipbooks, FlipHTML5 includes over ten templates and themes that can be used to create professional quality flipbooks. All aspects of the flipbooks are fully customizable, including the ability to make the flipbooks flip horizontally and vertically. Further helping users put their personal stamp on their creations, the flipbooks can be saved in a custom domain rather FlipHTML5's, allowing the user's brand to be included in the flipbooks.



To make their flipbooks more enticing to their readers, users can include rich media elements such as videos, audio, slides and links. They also have the ability to incorporate animations to make graphs and tables much more exciting. FlipHTML5 does not only offer a free flipbook creating app and an online platform, but it also provides an online hosting service completely free of charge, so even those who don't have their own websites can publish their flipbooks online. Users who do have their own servers can locally host their flipbooks and embed them on their websites while conveniently sharing them via social media.



With more and more people reading flipbooks on their mobile devices, it is important to create flipbooks that can be accessed on a variety of platforms. All flipbooks created using FlipHTML5 can be read on any mobile device or tablet, ensuring that they reach as many people as possible.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is headquartered in Hong Kong and is an innovative software company that enables users to turn virtually any PDF document into an exciting and engaging flipbook. It is dedicated to helping as many people as possible realize the benefits of interactive digital publications. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/