FlipHTML5 Helps to Create Online Catalogues for Online Shopping

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2020 --FlipHTML5 is a globally renowned digital software developer based in Hong Kong, China. The company helps users create online catalogues for online shopping by providing a platform with free catalogue templates. Brands can use the free tools to turn visitors into buyers with captivating digital catalogues. They can make designer-quality HTML5 product catalogues from PDF files within minutes. Before users think about the design details for their publications, FlipHTML5 has already provided them with a solution through its irresistible pre-designed templates.



Designing e-catalogues for online shopping with FlipHTML5 is a simple and beautiful way to introduce brands to global audiences and appeal to new prospects. Users just have to upload their PDFs, and FlipHTML5 will automatically turn them into professional digital catalogues. Now they can focus on customizing their catalogues with rich product descriptions and professional product images and photography to influence their audiences into perceiving the quality of the products.



"We want our clients to use our tools to provide all the product details that readers need to know before they make purchase decisions," said Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5. "They should be able to furnish buyers with specific information about products to allow them to commit. They can add product names with vivid descriptions, and highlighted price quotations and the currency they'll be using to transact. This will give audiences the guidance they need to place their orders."



FlipHTML5 has modern elements that enable marketers to showcase products with vivid videos and highlight them with different bookmarks to help customers find what they need quickly. With great customization features at their disposal, it is easy for users to tailor their publications in alignment with their brand identity. By adding their company logos and colours, they will compel readers to identify and resonate with their brands on a personal level.



After creating their catalogues and embellishing them with rich multimedia, users make them shop-able by adding a "BUY NOW" button to enable readers to purchase products they're interested in directly from the catalogues. FlipHTML5 helps to create eye-catching catalogues that are easy to distribute with multiple methods. The more the e-catalogues are shared, the more sales they'll be able to drive. FlipHTML5 ensures that users have the best marketing solutions and can track their customers through Google Analytics.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an innovative software developer who ensures that its clients have access to tools that can help them market themselves online. The company invests in intensive research to empower marketers to advance their marketing techniques.