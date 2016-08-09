FlipHTML5 Helps to Deliver the Best Mobile Reading Experience to Readers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2016 --FlipHTML5, the leading provider of magazine reading apps for mobile has launched a new app that allows readers to access and read numerous digital publications on their mobile phones. The new app will allow readers to access latest information and news about different events and happenings.



Sharing more information about the app, Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5 stated, "We're extremely excited to have launched a fresh and innovative magazine reading app for mobile phone users. The new age readers no longer want to hold magazines in their hands. They rather want to access numerous digital publications via their mobile phones. With the FlipHTML5, readers will be able to access news and information anytime, anywhere."



It must be noted that the FlipHTML5 is also the free wedding magazine maker, which is highly efficient, unique and affordable. It enables readers to access news as per their convenience. The app allows readers to access as well as read their digital publication through their iOS and Android based mobile phones and enjoy page-flipping feature both offline and online.



Users can download the app onto their mobile devices and read their favorite digital magazines/publications online. FlipHTML5 is also the free golf magazine software which can help to create interactive golf magazine for promotion and entertainment. Readers are not required to install any 3rd party software to read their desired publications. The app functions on multiple platforms and thus readers can access their favorite magazines through all types of mobile phones. Users of the app can also read their magazines offline (i.e. without any internet connection) on the iOS and Android based mobile phones.



About FlipHTML5

Based in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 is the premier provider of cutting edge digital publishing software and solutions. The company offers a wide variety of digital solutions for digital book and magazine publishers that further enable them to produce online user manuals, digital content, and annual reports, flip based e-magazines and more.