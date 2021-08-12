FlipHTML5 Helps Users Create Free Flip Book Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2021 --A flip book is a web-friendly, interactive, and convenient way of presenting content. Flip books are versatile and can be used by content creators in all fields. From educators to marketers to business executives, anyone can use a flip book as a fresh and creative method to get their messages across to their audiences. There are many tools that can be used to create a free flip book, but FlipHTML5 is arguably one of the best.



"We're proud to make it possible for anyone to create a free flip book," says Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5.



FlipHTML5 lets users convert a static PDF file into a free flip book quickly and easily. They can use the available templates to make their task even simpler. And there's no need for coding skills as the software automatically converts files to HTML5 format. Easy-to-use animations and web content will make for a more engaging experience for readers. The free flip book can flip horizontally or vertically and features a page-turning sound effect.



The handy online editor from FlipHTML5 makes it possible to add multimedia to the free flip book without having to install the desktop client. Images, audio files, videos, and links make a free flip book more interesting for readers. Educators can include recordings of themselves explaining subjects to help their auditory learners grasp the content or videos demonstrating complex ideas. Marketers can present more vivid descriptions of their products and add links to sales pages for more convenient shopping for their customers. Business meetings will come to life when a free flip book is used to present data.



The free flip book created with FlipHTML5 can be embedded in websites and shared easily via email, messaging apps, and social media as a URL or QR code. Changes made by the publisher are automatically updated without resharing the flip book. FlipHTML5 also offers free and secure online hosting. The free flip book can be accessed for reading and working at any time on any internet-capable device. Readers can add notes and annotations to the free flip book and save them on their devices. They can also follow the publisher and share the free flip book on social media.



Learn more about creating a free flip book, please visit FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a powerful digital publishing platform that can be used to create free flip books.