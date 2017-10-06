FlipHTML5 HTML5 Flipbook Software: New Version for Advanced Flipbook Creation

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2017 --FlipHTML5 announced the launch of new version of HTML5 flipbook software which has made optimization for the using experience. The new version 6.3.4 has a great change on the online platform editing. Meanwhile, FlipHTML5 also made an improvement on the desktop version features.



Now, FlipHTML5 online uploading and editing interface is more user-friendly. They are able to preview the HTML5 flipbook before publishing. In this new version, FlipHTML5 also make optimization on the homepage website. Now, users can directly upload, edit, change the template and manage the flipbook on mobile devices. In other words, with a mobile, the users can edit and publish the HTML5 flipbook online now with FlipHTML5.



FlipHTML5 also made improvement on the desktop HTML5 flipbook software. It added Tel button into toolbar of flipbook in mobile version and optimize the appearance of Pure template, button of Page Editor and Slide5 effect of Page Editor. What's more, now the toolbar and dialog color can match to the selected template. All these improvements are bound to make FlipHTML5 more popular digital publishing tool.



To make the HTML5 flipbook more attractive, the user can add online image as logo of flipbook. They can also adjust time interval of images for Advertise banner. In this way, the publishers can brand the flipbook and build up the brand awareness easily.



In the FlipHTML5 v 6.3.4, the developer fixed some bugs:



1. Fix the bug of "the project with book plug-in cannot be saved rightly".

2. Fix the bug of color issue of bookmark of mobile version.

3. Fix the bug of "the link of Page Editor cannot be open rightly."

4. Fix the bug of "About" and "Table of content".

5. Fix the bug of "cannot print the page with password".



To try the new version of HTML5 flipbook software, go FlipHTML5 official website.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5, a well-known digital publishing software developer, provides the powerful tools for the users to create HTML5 flipbook. It also develops a powerful publishing platform for the users to upload the flipbook online directly.