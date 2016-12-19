FlipHTML5 Insight: A Travel Marketing Guide to Campaign Optimization

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/19/2016 --FlipHTML5 recently announced that their digital publishing solution has the ability to optimize travel marketing campaigns, along with a newly introduced travel marketing guide. As a result of the technological development, all the firms that work in travel and tourism industry are using the maximum benefits of it in order to promote their businesses. FlipHTML5 is trying to help their clients outperform others by helping them to create digital travel brochures.



As per Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipHTML5, this travel marketing guide has the ability to deliver a variety of benefits to businesses that belong to travel and tourism industry in the long run. In today's world, digital materials spread faster when compared to printed materials. It can also be considered as a cost effective solution available for the businesses to gain worldwide attention. FlipHTML5 can create an ideal platform that is required for the businesses to go online.



The built-in slideshow can be considered as one of the most innovative features that can be found in FlipHTML5. This can allow the marketers to post images of travel locations, activities and even figures. The uploaded images would work as a flipbook, which can contribute a lot towards the long term success of the marketing campaign. In fact, the flipbook concept has the ability to draw the attention of potential customers and make them go through the promotional material. The multimedia elements can definitely create an appealing effect on the promotional material.



Another impressive feature about the flipbook is its ability to integrate with social media. The flipbook can be commented on, liked and shared on all the leading social media networks out there on the Internet. This is one of the most convenient methods that the marketers can follow in order to gain enhanced visibility for their campaigns. Moreover, FlipHTML5 can help the marketers to use the power of blogs and email marketing in order to get more potential customers towards the business.



Most of the people out there in the world use mobile phones in order to access the Internet. FlipHTML5 flipbook has been optimized for mobile screens and it can create a perfect user experience. Therefore, it can be considered as one of the most powerful tools available out there for the marketers to try.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Company is headquartered in Hong kong and a top global provider of online digital publishing software in the very competitive space. Their mission is to give clients a user-friendly application at a much reduced cost and to make the operation more efficient.



For more information, visit http://fliphtml5.com/small-business/online-travel-marketing/.