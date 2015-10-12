FlipHTML5 Introduces a Simple-to-Use Flipbook Making Tool for Everyone

Central, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2015 --Working with PDF files on a computer is a tricky task as it is a hassle to navigate through the pages of the file. This happens as PDF files have a limited Operating System compatibility. To come up with a solution to this issue and make the task simpler, leading online digital publishing service and software providers "FlipHTML5" have introduced their new tool digital flipbook making tool. This innovative introduction by the company converts any PDF file into digital flipbooks which makes turning the pages as easy as on the printed versions of any document.



Reportedly, the digital flipbook maker tool is made keeping in mind the factor of user friendliness. It is a simple-to-use tool that allows conversion of PDF into digital flipbook within a few moments. All the user has to do is to upload his/her pdf file and the tool then does the conversion itself. There is no specific technical or code knowledge required from user's side. The tool makes sure to maintain the integrity of the PDF document while conversion. So every data, table, image, link etc gets converted just as they were in the PDF file.



Since the tool comes with a number of built-in themes and templates, the flipbooks can be easily designed to make them look more attractive. Its powerful animation editor allows making the content more interactive and it also enables the addition of any audio or video as per the requirement. To make a neat presentation of the content, it comes with ruler, grid and alignment options. Once the flipbook is ready, it can be easily published online with just one click. Their Cloud Hosting Server allows an instant and secure online publication of the flipbook. It can also be published offline in HTML, Zip, Exe or Plug-in format.



Easy digitalization of the PDF document and fast conversion of it in a flipbook comes up as a hassle-free solution to the working with pdf issue. Just convert it into a flipbook, enrich the presentation, flip through the pages like printed version and then publish it online with just one click.



For more information, go to http://fliphtml5.com/flipbook.php