FlipHTML5 Introduces Brochure Maker to the World

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2017 --FlipHTML5 today announced the launch of its brochure maker, which gives users a fast and easy way to create interactive brochures from static PDFs. This brochure maker is available for everyone to download from FlipHTML5 website.



FlipHTML5 is designed to convert PDF, MS Office, Images into HTML5 & jQuery based brochures with life-like page flipping and sound effects, which gives readers an experience as reading a printed book.



FlipHTML5 features multi-languages options enabling users to set different languages as per different users. 22 international languages are available to use, users can either directly use the preset languages or add a new language for their brochures. In this way, their viewers can read the brochure without language barrier.



In this digital era, most of people enjoy reading with their mobile devices instead of reading printed materials. Keeping this in mind, FlipHTML5 makes its brochures compatible with any mobile device like iPhone, iPad, Android phones, Android tablets enabling readers to view them without any limitation.



It is said that a video is worth a million words. FlipHTML5 now allows users to add Vimeo and YouTube videos to the page of the brochures. Not only can videos help users convey the complex information in a simple and visual way, but it also can leave a deep impression on its visitors.



FlipHTML5 also can be a marketing tool that benefits both users and readers. For users, FlipHTML5 helps them create a "Buy Now" button to sell their products on the page of brochure. For readers, FlipHTML5 enables them to buy directly from the page of brochure providing them with an immersive experience as shopping in a real store.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd is a leading provider of digital publishing software helping over 5 million publishers around the world create their flipbooks.



For more details, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/