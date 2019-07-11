FlipHTML5 Introduces Its Groundbreaking Digital Magazine Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2019 --Innovation is the fuel that broadens the praxis of the technological horizon and Hong Kong witnessed the inception of this revolutionary technological leap with the help of HTML5. FlipHTML5, one of the leading software development companies, introduces its groundbreaking HTML5 publishing technology. Their unveiling of the new digital magazine software is one of the stark examples of their innovative threshold. This updated rendition of their former software is packed with advanced layers of features, catering to the creation of magazines of varied kind.



Creating realistic and responsive magazines have never been easier with over 10+ themes and templates which can be availed of. It can now house minimalistic aesthetic or extravagance if that's required. The power of customization is entirely up to the purview of the users. With the online editor, the users now can add videos, links, music and images to their magazines. FlipHTML5 also provides the availability of custom domains, which will let owners have their own brands. Their free hosting services are also helping users without online presence publish their magazines. Accessibility and responsiveness are amongst the few seminal features that FlipHTML5 offers along with seamless user experience. They are compatible across major platforms and web browsers. Now, users can also manage and process their magazines effectively via mobile devices.



"We are determined to keep providing solutions for digitizing and simplifying the sales and marketing procedures," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. Their updated features on FlipHTML5's digital magazine software aim to provide scalability, cloud accessibility, social presence, and marketing strategies to appeal to their target audiences. FlipHTML5 offers a varied range of internet services that cater to marketing, promotion, and sales. Their digital magazine software houses versatility with the power of digital publishing. The users can also avail real-time updates, keeping their magazines updated with their services and products.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is one of the leading software development companies, providing users around the world with digital publishing software. Their products and internet services are varied, catering to the client's holistic needs. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com.