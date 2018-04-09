FlipHTML5 Introduces Its Magazine Design Software Into the Market

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2018 --FlipHTML5 introduces its magazine design software with all the feature that aids conversion of PDFs to page turn online magazines.



The new merchandise offer from FlipHTML5 now allows to create an eye fixed catching magazine, all that is needed is import PDF, type message, insert images and also put the video inside the page editor and also this will give an electronic digital magazine that allows many individuals to share coming from anywhere so wanted. This magazine design software will come in flipping book design as well as the templates allow regarding custom logo, well-defined background and clear shades effects, soft feel buttons and effortless navigation. This product also really helps to create life just like digital HTML5 and this also supports reading on mobile devices, for instance iPhone, iPad, Android phones, and Android tablets.



FlipHTML5 is user friendly and can help create unlimited periodicals online, experts are not needed to use the application and necessary instructions that produce "The desktop model of FlipHTML5 has top features of a page editor allowing users to add kinds of information to help make their content abundant like audio and also videos. This interesting features that produce FlipHTML5 stand out there is their power to exceed customer expectations in every ramifications". Stated, Anna Lee, Chief Designer of FlipHTML5.



FlipHTML5 furthermore supports the import of different varieties of documents apart coming from PDF, but documents like Open Office plus it allows access to be able to multiple publishing outputs for instance local along with HTML5, ZIP and also recipient's email.



The user will not require flashing or perhaps programming skill and contents may be produced in moments. FlipHTML5 is available for users regarding Windows and Mac.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an Interactive HTML5 digital publishing platform that makes it easy to create interactive digital publications, including magazines, catalogs, newspapers, books and the more online.