FlipHTML5 Introduces Its Page Flip Software for Users Worldwide

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2018 --Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipHTML5 proudly introduces page flip software for users worldwide. This page flip software allows anyone to create stunning digital publications that are compatible with different devices, such as smartphones and tablets.



Although flash-based software can also be used, it won't give users the result they can achieve with FlipHTML5. For instance, FlipHTML5's publications can be optimized for search engines. In addition, Flash is not compatible with a lot of mobile devices.



FlipHTML5 is better than most of its counterparts in many areas. It is all what most users desire for creating electronic books that look exactly like real hardcover books. Plus, it offers a lot of additional features that make reading books a great experience.



Publishing book worldwide is the need of today. Since the traditional form of publishing costs a good deal of money, it may not be a good option for most users, especially those who are on a budget. For these users, FlipHTML5 is an ideal and cost-effective solution. Even the free version allows users to check out its amazing features.



The page flip software comes with a free plan. It allows users to create and upload the books. Users can also convert their office documents to great-looking page flip books. Different types of animations can be added for a realistic experience.



The book profile can be edited based on the needs of users. For storage, users can benefit from the free could storage service offered by FlipHTML5. Once the book is published, users can manage, share and view it on the Internet.



It's possible for users to make this page flip software a part of their shopping cart solution, lookbooks, magazines and digital catalogues. In fact, it offers numerous opportunities. Users can do whatever they want using the amazing features of the page flip software.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 is the leader in digital publishing industry. It focuses on providing users worldwide easy-to-use and cost-effective digital publishing software. Now there are over 5 million publishers using FlipHTML5 to create their own publications. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.