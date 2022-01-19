FlipHTML5 Is a Productive B2B Marketing Tool for Content Digitalization

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2022 --Having the right marketing tools and strategy is vital to any business's success. B2B marketing is one of the most recommended strategies in today's meeting landscape. There are many B2B marketing tools available for marketers to choose from. FlipHTML5 is a leading B2B marketing tool, offering a wide array of services to meet any business's content marketing needs. It's easy to use, allowing marketers to spend more time on their main job instead of learning to use complex software.



This B2B marketing tool lets users convert PDF documents to responsive digital flipbooks. So, existing marketing material can be upgraded to a more attractive version. This version is more likely to catch and hold the attention of target audiences with realistic page-turning effects that replace endless scrolling for navigation and vibrant features for an improved viewing experience. The addition of video, animation, hyperlinks, and other multimedia will also make the ads more interesting.



A key function of B2B marketing tools is giving the audience valuable insight into what a business has to offer. FlipHTML5 helps marketers create winning digital content that converts instead of hoping prospective customers will go to their website in search of the information. From brochures to catalogs and lookbooks, FlipHTML5 is the B2B marketing tool to create a captivating copy.



Marketing content that's created with this B2B marketing tool can be embedded on a business's website for visitors to peruse. But FlipHTML5 also allows for a more proactive approach. The flipbooks can be shared via email, social media, or private link with existing and potential customers. Once a customer has received the link to the material, any changes made are automatically updated without the marketer having to resend the link.



Search Engine Optimization is important for B2B marketers. FlipHTML5 has SEO features built into the software to maximize the visibility of digital marketing content. Users can create multiple SEO profiles, customize page titles and keywords, and extract the text of their flipbooks to publish as text version, helping to drive traffic from search engines to their website.



"We understand the value of strong B2B marketing tools," says Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5. "That's why FlipHTML5 is packed with features that marketers can rely on."



More information on B2B marketing tools is available at FlipHTML5.



