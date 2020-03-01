FlipHTML5 Is Available for Artists to Create Digital Magazines

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2020 --FlipHTML5 is highly recognized as one of the most reliable digital publishing platforms for marketers, publishers, educationists, entertainers, and designers, among others. FlipHTML5 is now available for artists to create digital magazines for different niches. Whether performing artists or creative artists, the platform can help them design awe-inspiring e-magazines to suit their objectives. FlipHTML5 offers versatile design and publishing solutions that help users promote their businesses online. It is ideal for artists in different media who want to promote their art and culture. The platform will connect them with audiences and other artists online.



FlipHTML5 caters to artists of all levels and will help them use their creativity to create captivating magazines that readers will love. They can inspire and educate their audiences on current trends and different techniques or showcase and sell their art across platforms. Through their magazines, artists can spark conversations with audiences and grow their subscriber base for better marketing outcomes.



"We understand that artists need a platform to showcase their art, inspire audiences, and promote their products and services online," said Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5. "Now they have an all in one solution they can use to expand their audience reach by distributing their magazines on multiple platforms. The subscription management tool helps to sign up new magazine subscribers directly for more exposure and increased sales."



FlipHTML5 offers artists customization tools to help them design art magazines that speak their brands. The platform supports multiple languages, which allows readers to access the magazines in their own language. Users can add animations and other rich media to enhance their content to entice audiences to read through. Using the animation editor, they can add hotspots, slideshows, dialogues, buttons, and links to allow audiences to click and take action.



The FlipHTML5 platform continues to innovate to serve its users better. It helps to design e-magazines in minutes without relying on third-party applications. Artists will be able to publish their magazines on the FlipHTML5 cloud hosting platform and share them directly with their audiences. They can optimize them for search engine rankings as well. FlipHTML5 allows artists to create their magazine editions in HTML5 format, making it easy to distribute to various platforms, including mobile devices and browsers.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.



