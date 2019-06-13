FlipHTML5 Is Available for Creating Digital Brochures

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2019 --FlipHTML5 is the leading digital publishing software developer in the world. The company has serviced the needs of all publishers to help them excel in the digital publishing realm for years. Now, FlipHTML5 is available for creating captivating digital brochures for business promotion.



To revolutionize how enterprises manage their online marketing, FlipHTML5 gives them full access to free tools and features with guides on how to apply them when designing digital brochures that sell. The brochures created can be used for branding, promotion, sales, and much more. FlipHTML5 was developed with the digital users in mind. As digital trends evolve, it is vital for users to keep up with the changing trends to reflect their current operations. For all publishers, FlipHTML5 gives them peace of mind knowing that their publications will fit in the current market trends.



"It is our mission to improve the way marketers and publishers design their digital brochures and empower them with the means to entice their target audiences. We want users to design eye-catching digital brochures that will bring their business and sales to the next level. Our unlimited cloud hosting platform is one of the ways we help publishers deliver their digital brochures globally to all audiences on all devices," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.



"We allow our users to offer their readers seamless reading experiences through multiple output options. Their digital brochures can work on all browsers, helping readers process them quickly. We offer diverse options for all design needs, whether the digital brochures are being created from scratch or converted from PDF files. It is even easier to modify and revise the digital brochures to fit the purpose," Mr. Zhang added.



FlipHTML5 can be used to interact with all types of audiences. With rich features such as a user interface in multiple languages, an interactive animation editor, and more, users can engage their customers in real time through digital brochures that deliver immersive digital experiences. The current digital world demands for upscale strategies to navigate through, be it in sales, marketing, education, or publishing. Through FlipHTML5, users understand the best ways to win more customers with enchanting digital brochures. The available tools can turn digital brochures into communication tools that will deliver the right messages to readers.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 has been at the forefront of providing digital publishing software for use by many industries. Their software offer solutions for designing publications including website content, e-magazines, flipbooks, e-catalogs, and much more. For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com.