FlipHTML5 Is Launched for Creating Animated Digital Photo Albums Online

Digital albums have continued to gain more popularity globally. It is fast replacing the conventional photo albums, which was once very popular. Many people have argued that the advantages of the digital photo album are far more than that of the conventional ones. Two main advantages are the ease of storage and the ease of sharing digital photo albums with friends and family.



"Following the increasing need for a photo album by different categories of people and the absence of simple software to make photo albums easily, we decided to develop and launch FlipHTML5. FlipHTML5 will enable digital publishers and photographers to create multimedia photo albums for their viewers," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.



Also, users have the option of making the photo albums more intriguing by adding audio files to the album. That is possible with the help of the import feature included in the software. There are other features of the software that are worth mentioning. For instance, publishers can choose to publish the digital photo album via the free hosting service available to all users.



Since the launch of FlipHTML5, over forty-six million users have downloaded and installed it. That number speaks more on the level of acceptance of the software among digital publishers and photographers. It can be used online, provided the user creates an account on FlipHTML5's website. Users can also download the software from the website and install it on their devices, Windows or Mac. However, it is stated on their website that users must download the right installation for users' devices.



