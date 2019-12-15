FlipHTML5 Is Launched to Create HTML5 Flipbooks for 2019

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2019 --An easy-to-use and powerful digital publishing platform, FlipHTML5 is launched to help its users create HTML5 Flipbooks for 2019 and beyond. While announcing the launch, CEO of FlipHTML5, Winston Zhang said that with FlipHTML5, users can convert any PDF or images into an HTML5 flipbook online for free.



Offering a wide range of digital publishing solutions, FlipHTML5 company aims at providing customized products for publishers spanning across wide range industries. According to the CEO, releasing this product is their commitment to continue building a strong relationship with the digital publishers and keeping up with the trends in the publishing industry. FlipHTML5 is the latest product to be built by the technical team; produced for the future mobile internet.



The tool allows the users to fully customize their HTML5 flipbooks as well as have access to more than ten book themes and templates. "Users will acquire a professional flipbook which only requires minimal configuration, supporting both vertical and horizontal flipping, it is a tool that gives you a full control when it comes to personalization of any aspect," said Zhang.



Other features provided in the tool include: online editor where users can add multimedia to their flipbooks without being required to install a desktop client; an option where users can get custom domains for their flipbooks and create their own brands, a free online hosting which allows the users to publish own flipbooks even if they have not created own websites. With the tool, it is possible to work anytime and anywhere, offering a seamless reading experience. The flipbooks which are created using this tool are compatible with most of the modern browsers making it convenient for the readers to access the flipbooks. For the users who would like to monitor the performance of their flipbooks, the platform offers a chance to access statistics which include page traffic, the views and shares.



The platform can be accessed using a variety of languages; currently it is supporting 17 languages including English, Arabic, Chinese, Greek, Hebrew among others. "The journey has been challenging but we have remained focused, providing users with user friendly, superior quality and cost effective products. We will continue exploring ways through which we can improve our digital publishing software to ensure that we satisfy the needs of our clients and users, "said Zhang.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 company is a leading digital publishing solution provider. It offers an all-in-one digital publishing platform that enables everyone to create, publish and share flipbooks online. For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/