Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2020 --FlipHTML5 is the most suitable choice for an online catalog maker that every modern-day business needs to have in their arsenal. This tool helps users transform their lengthy, bulky and boring pdf catalogs into interactive online catalogs within seconds. Unlike static pdf or paper catalogs, FlipHTML5's online catalogs are dynamic and fun, with sensational page-turning sound and effect, giving viewers an immersive reading experience.



As a professional online catalog maker, FlipHTML5 has powerful features to help businesses optimize the catalog reading experience. It supports users to embed product videos, images and direct product links on their catalogs for an all-around product showcase. Users can customize the catalog theme, add company logo, choose a perfect background music to keep customers relaxed and retained. The intuitive search within the catalog helps customers to find the product with ease.



One of the strongest attributes of FlipHTML5's online catalog maker should be its accessibility. FlipHTML5 cloud adopts the powerful Amazon S3 service to store and host users' catalogs, which not only safeguards users' data but ensures fast and smooth access to their online catalogs whenever a customer opens them. Online catalogs have a much wider reach than the traditional ones due to the multiple output options. They can be shared via one link to social media, linked in customer engagement emails or promotion newsletters, embedded in users' own websites or their e-commerce sites. FlipHTML5 cloud also helps users host their digital catalogs for free if they don't have a website.



As the designer of FlipHTML5, Anna Lee says, "We live in the e-commerce era where more people want to market their products online, and many more want to purchase these products without a hassle. The growing demand for seamless access to digital products requires competitive skills in order to stand out. We are the partner who will stand with our users to help them beat their competitors through interactive and engaging online catalogs".



For more information about the online catalog maker, please visit FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a company dedicated to providing digital publishing solutions for enterprises. It has helped millions of users worldwide publish their content online and get results. Its online catalog maker is one of the most popular uses.