FlipHTML5 Is Recognized as One of the Best Online Learning Platforms for 2020

Release of an Online Learning Platform



Today, getting the best platform that can help both learners and instructors attain a common goal is hard. Many of the available platforms lack essential features, thus unfit for use. "What are some of the best features that you should look for in an e-Learning platform?" Winston Zhang wanted to see how prepared his working team was.



Making Enticing and Interactive Courses



A good platform like FlipHTML5 allows users to come up with compelling, enticing, and interactive courses made in the form of flipbooks. Once completed, the flipbooks and courses can be either downloaded or published online for learners. The good thing is that PDFs can be made and published online free of charge.



It Is Time-Saving and Fast.



For new instructors, the platform is the best for publicity. When designing courses, it allows one to include teaching skills, experience, and all teaching-related background work. These entire features can be embedded on a single page in a beautiful and appealing format using different fonts and color choices. That one page is easy to design thanks to the drag and drop features that FlipHTML5 comes with. For learners, each ease to flip pages can have a different concept combined with some learning questions at the end.



Media Incorporation



Unlike other platforms that limit learners to text-based learning materials, FlipHTML5 is different. It comes with the ability to include any media that can be used by learners. That implies that the courses made can have images, videos, and animations. All these features allow easy customization and modification, thus making the work enjoyable and straightforward at the end.



Centralization of Learning Material



With many courses to teach, instructors can decide to compile their work into a digital course book. With FlipHTML5, that is not a dream but a reality that takes only a few minutes. And the good thing of all, the books can be branded then encrypted for security lessons.



