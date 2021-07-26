FlipHTML5 Is the Best Digital Catalog Software for Summer Sales Catalogs

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2021 --Summer is here and in full swing with all the heat, fashions, and necessities for keeping cool that accompany it. Many businesses, especially those that specialize in items that are popular in summer, are geared up for big sales. They've been preparing catalogs to showcase the best of their products and services and tempt consumers into buying them. With so much shopping being done online, printed catalogs are fast being replaced by online ones. And FlipHTML5 is the digital catalog software to help businesses take advantage of this trend.



FlipHTML5's digital catalog software has all the tools and features that any seller could need to produce vibrant, interactive catalogs that will increase sales in no time. It starts with more than ten templates that users can customize to match their business's image and brand. They can modify the background, colors, and add their logo so the catalog is easily recognizable as theirs. The catalogs can flip either vertically or horizontally and feature a page-turning sound effect.



Printed catalogs are limited to text and still images. This digital catalog software enables the addition of multimedia elements such as videos, audio, and links. These immerse readers in vivid and exciting experiences; it's as if they are living in the catalog and using the products and services. Advertisers can go beyond listing prices; they can include links where customers can buy items directly. Such ease and convenience will make customers more inclined to buy.



With FlipHTML5's digital catalog software, advertisers can sell their catalogs using the eCommerce feature. Or simply host the catalogs on the FlipHTML5 cloud. It uses Google Analytics integration to provide customer insight details. Statistics such as homepage visits, reads, and shares help sellers to better market their products. And there are no printing or distribution costs; readers can access the catalogs anywhere, at any time. The catalogs are optimized for viewing on all types of devices.



Digital catalog software makes it possible for customers to quickly find catalogs using search engines. FlipHTML5 allows publishers to create multiple SEO profiles, customize page titles and keywords to maximize search engine visibility.



"Digital catalogs are the future," says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "And our digital catalog software will take businesses there."



