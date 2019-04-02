FlipHTML5 Is the Digital Publishing Platform That Allows for New Revenue Channels

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2019 --FlipHTML5 is a resourceful digital publishing platform that all enterprises, marketers, and publishers want to be associated with. Users can create captivating catalogs, magazines, brochures, and flipping books, among other publications freely using the given tools and features provided by the platform. As if this wasn't enough, users get to upload and publish their projects to their cloud platform for sharing. FlipHTML5 has user-friendly and easy to decipher software and tools that make creating stunning publications a hassle-free and cost-effective venture for all users.



"At FlipHTML5, we give our clients the freedom of creativity and worldwide exposure," said Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipHTML5. "From fully customized and branded projects to published and monetized publications, you can design your publications however you want and share them with vast audiences across the globe. All you need is to make use of our wealth of tools and resources to design publications that your audiences can't resist. You can turn your readers into loyal customers by addressing their needs in an interactive and persuasive way."



FlipHTML5 offers users flexible content choices by allowing them to get creative with the features provided. Whether they target younger or older audiences, users can create either intriguing digital presentations or mind-boggling games that can be included in their publications to woo their audiences into action. For users selling or promoting products in their publications, they can optimize their digital publications by adding links or hotspots to make it easy for readers to locate and purchase their products. FlipHTML5 has endless possibilities for increasing digital sales.



"We offer the dynamism that favors all our users," continued Mr. Zhang. They can create their digital publications in multiple formats that make it easy for readers to access them on mobile and other electronic devices. This ensures they don't miss any customer, whether online or offline. To add to that, users can design as many publications as they want and display them on bookcases to give their audiences memorable reading experiences. While creating multiple digital projects, users are also able to open new sustainable revenue channels through e-commerce and advertising."



FlipHTML5 helps users increase audience engagement in their publications. By empowering users with the ability to include sound, music, videos, animations, and interactive links within their publications, the opportunity for readers to be engaged with their publications increases. By allowing users to create search engine friendly publications, FlipHTML5 helps to have the publications indexed by the major search engines.



FlipHTML5 offers users an unlimited hosting platform that delivers secure and practical user experiences across all electronic devices. Users are also empowered to make a native App for Android to enhance their outreach.