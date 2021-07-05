FlipHTML5 Is the Ideal Flipbook Software for Any Purpose

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2021 --Scrolling through text-filled PDFs can quite frankly be boring. Flipbooks offer a more interesting way to produce digital content. They can keep their audiences engaged whether it be students, business colleagues, or potential customers targeted by ads. There is a wide variety of flipbook software available. But FlipHTML5 is suited to so many applications, it can be considered the ideal flipbook software.



FlipHTML5 flipbook software can be used to produce any digital publication. Its application ranges from digital textbooks for distance education to yearbooks, from brochures and catalogs to digital magazines and many others in between. The vivid nature of a flipbook makes it a great fit for people who are more attracted to a dynamic presentation of content than to a static one.



With this flipbook software, users can add various multimedia elements including images, audio, video, and hotspots to their publications. That way, readers can have the information come to life before their eyes instead of trying to absorb blocks of text on a page. Content creators can demonstrate complex ideas through video, insert audio clips explaining concepts, and add links for readers to get further information. A flipbook is literally a feast for the mind.



For digital publishers who produce content for sale, this flipbook software provides useful statistics that help them to better understand their market and tailor their publications accordingly. Available statistics include homepage visits, publication and bookcase reads, and book shares. Plus, the eCommerce feature makes book sales hassle-free.



With flipbook software from FlipHTML5, storage space is no longer an issue. Unlike bulky PDF files, flipbooks can be shared as URLs that don't take up device space. And if updates are made to a publication, they're automatically reflected with no need to resend the URL. The best part of this flipbook software is its accessibility. Users can read and work on their flipbooks at any time from anywhere there's an internet connection. FlipHTML5 works on mobile devices as well as all modern web browsers for a seamless reading experience.



Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5 points out, "Flipbook software has many advantages, and we've designed this one to give our users all those advantages."



For more information on their flipbook software, please visit FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an interactive flipbook software that can be used to create outstanding digital publications easily.