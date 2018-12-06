FlipHTML5 Is the Most Profitable Free Online Newspaper Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2018 --FlipHTML5 made a fascinating impression on many of its free users as this online newspaper maker has been integrated with more features. So what are the essential functions that FlipHTML5 users will get from this online newspaper maker for free? For one, they can upload five files on the publishing platform per day, with a maximum of 20-gigabyte file size, in total. Converting the PDF version of the newspaper to ready-to-publish version can be done easily through the highly interactive and user-friendly file import interface of FlipHTML5.



This online newspaper maker provides its free users with one bookcase, where they can keep an archive of FlipHTML5-produced newspapers. Added to these, FlipHTML5 enables its users to input interactive effects on their newspaper files such as adding of flipping or sliding effects, setting an auto flipping mode and its tool buttons. Customizing the newspapers' background color and image is also possible. Sharing the newspaper contents online is made easy for the users as well, with an assurance that these published newspapers are readily viewable on various devices.



Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipHTML5, periodically conducts an assessment of the online newspaper maker to help him and the design team improve it. He said, "FlipHTML5's free version is widely used by many newspaper publishers today. To help them in their business, this online newspaper maker has been updated with features that will make it easier for them to share news online."



Truly, FlipHTML5 has served its purpose in the publishing industry, most especially to newspaper publishers who wanted to broadcast fresh reports and events to their newspaper readers.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 has a great reputation in providing reliable digital publishing solutions for many marketers. It is able to surmount the global market by innovating methods of helping newspaper editors spread timely and vital information through digital publishing. FlipHTML5 is known as an online newspaper maker that numerous publishing businesses prefer to use because of its efficiency. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/ .