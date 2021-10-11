Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2021 --Newsstands have become less and less popular in recent times, almost to the point of being obsolete. Newspaper subscriptions have hardly fared any better. Readers are recognizing the advantage of receiving and reading their news digitally. But newspaper publishers don't need to panic; they just need to move with the times. If readers are online, publishers need to be too. FlipHTML5 is the online newspaper maker of choice to get publishers reconnected with their audiences.



Newspaper publishers may be more accustomed to the process of creating and publishing a traditional newspaper. There's no need to worry about mastering the online process. This online newspaper maker is the easiest tool to use. It converts PDF versions of a newspaper to web-friendly HTML5 format in minutes without the user having any coding skills.



With FlipHTML5's online newspaper maker, publishers and readers get the best of both worlds: vivid, interactive content delivered digitally; and the feel of a traditional newspaper with the page-flipping sound effect. Pages can flip either vertically or horizontally and are full-page, full color like the printed version. Creating the online version of the newspaper is a breeze with the many templates and themes that can be fully customized to match the printed version of the newspaper.



The beauty of an online newspaper maker like FlipHTML5 is the ability to add multimedia for a richer, more vivid reading experience. While a printed newspaper is limited to text and images, FlipHTML5 lets publishers add video clips, audio, animations, and hyperlinks. Coverage of news items will be more interesting, especially for social media users who tend to scroll past text publications. They're much more likely to watch a video or listen to an audio clip detailing a news item.



FlipHTML5 is not just an online newspaper maker. It's the premier digital publishing platform. Publishers can publish and sell their newspapers on FlipHTML5 and store them on the virtual bookshelf. They can also share the newspaper on social media and embed it on their website. Users can subscribe to the online newspapers through FlipHTML5 and be notified of new publications.



"Our goal is to help publishers step into the future through our online newspaper maker," says Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5.



For more details on the online newspaper maker, please visit FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is committed to helping content creators take their publications into the future through technology.