FlipHTML5 Issues an Invitation to the Future of Digital Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2016 --The FlipHTML5 is a world leading online digital publishing platform for magazines, catalogs and more, this is an invitation to software resellers to join on this amazing journey.



The FlipHTML5 is an online digital platform and it's also a huge employer of resellers for its wares:



The FlipHTML5 has recorded a significant growth as a result of the indispensable Resellers they have, the resellers are one of their most effective means of reaching potential clients; with this in mind the FlipHTML5 is well-suited for Reseller sales, with policies and benefits that are perfectly cut out for resellers.



FlipHTML5 offers resellers an opportunity to resell its software and get high commissions of their sales. Becoming one of FlipHTML5 powerful team of resellers; sellers are entitled to more than 10% or more in commission and that's not all; sellers are entitled to other benefits like:



- A very competitive end-user pricing

- No minimum sales requirements

- An aggressive discount for government, churches, schools, and charities.

- Just sell and FlipHTML5 does the rest



How to become a reseller for FlipHTML5?



- First, log into the website

- Second, submit proposal

- Third, the proposal will be reviewed by FlipHTML5

- And that's how to become a seller with FlipHTML5



With a huge number of people seeking immaculate services only provided by FlipHTML5, but are not able to get it, the organisation is in need of a large number of resellers to help them reach more people and meet their digital needs; anywhere, anytime with dexterity.



Being a seller for FlipHTML5 is easy just log into: http://fliphtml5.com/partnership/reseller/ and become a part of this growing team.