FlipHTML5 Issues Its Distance Teaching Tool to Encourage Online Learning

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2020 --Remote education has become a new trend due to the widespread school closures. In face of this challenge, FlipHTML5 has taken a huge leap to launch its long-prepared distance teaching tool to encourage non-stop learning. With FlipHTML5's distance teaching tool, educators are able to upload their PDF files and convert them into digital textbooks that can be shared with students via links. FlipHTML5 also supports online editing, like adding multimedia to the page flipped textbooks to engage students. It helps teachers customize interactive content for textbooks and bring a better learning experience for online learners.



The digital textbooks created with FlipHTML5's distance teaching tool are accessible anywhere on any web browser. This provides a smooth learning experience not only for desktop users but also for mobile learners. In addition, FlipHTML5 embeds its distance teaching tool with an interface language localization of up to 17 languages. No language barriers can stop the learning process.



"We develop a distance teaching tool to encourage remote teaching in the time of difficulties. It's designed to clear the obstacles for both teachers and students and bring them immersive digital experiences even remotely", says Jackie Peng, customer service of FlipHTML5. "Moreover, its social sharing feature ensures easy access to students whenever they want to review classes and meanwhile multichannel sharing also allows flipbooks to reach more learners."



FlipHTML5 aims to deliver a smooth and accessible reading experience to educators and learners. This leads to the effective and quick processing of flipbooks. Users don't have to waste time waiting for the complete loading of text, images, and other objects. They also don't have to go through the annoying broken images or black holes. There are no third parties involved so that users will not have to use third-party programs, such as Flash Player which endures them inexhaustible prompts for downloading.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 features a powerful online editor for HTML5 digital publications. It has created an easier way to make flipbooks from PDF documents, TXT files, and images. Users can incorporate text, images, videos, audio, animations and other dynamic media into flipbooks as well.