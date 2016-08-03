FlipHTML5 Launched Latest Updated Version of Its Magazine Publishing Tool

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2016 --FlipHTML5's magazine publishing tool has been equipped with some new features and ease of optimizing various aspects of it, as Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, recently announced the launch of its latest version 6.0.0. The launch means that now users will get access to a more powerful and effective software, as the company representatives told.



"Our aim has always been to provide the best for all our users. That's why our team of experts relentlessly keeps working on making this software better and better every time. Version 6.0.0 of our digital magazine publishing tool is one more step towards continuous improvements", the company representatives told.



Reportedly, following new additions and improvements have been introduced with version 6.0.0 of FlipHTML5 magazine publishing tool:



- Users can now optimize the homepage layout, with the new version facilitating them with an option to do so.



- Additionally, users can also customize the individual homepage settings. This includes setting for adding a flipbook, protecting synchronous folders with a password protection and much more.



- Further, more options for optimizing the appearances of table of contents and search functions are provided. This now enables users to give a new and improved look to their content.



- Version 6.0.0 comes with an ease of optimizing the bookmark interface appearance, print and share buttons, video/image list and much more.



- Users can now add more new templates of their choices and make their content richer. For example, there are 10 professional magazine templates for restaurant owners.



- Moreover, users can now select and decide the material of hard cover for their final magazines.



"We have provided many new options for users to create better digital magazines. In addition to all this, we have worked on all minor bugs which were brought to our notice and now we present a refined version 6.0.0 of our magazine publishing software", the company representatives told further.



With the release of this latest version, the software makers have tried to provide top class software to its users. It's worth watching now how users will welcome these changes and use them for making their creations better.



