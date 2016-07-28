FlipHTML5 Launched New Updates to Its Magazine Design & Publishing Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2016 --The launch of new features on magazine design & publishing software, FlipHTML5 has created a new pathway for authors and marketing companies to grab attention of buyers. In a competitive landscape of self publishing it may be difficult to get an author's magazine to stand out. With over 600,000 books self published each year, the question becomes what tools are available in the online environment to create a powerful experience for readers? Well, that is where FlipHTML5 comes in. The designers have created a platform that allows creation of interactive magazines. From there, users can make the finished product fully customizable with a media rich experience that is important to allow authors to target readers.



FlipHTML5 is a leading digital publishing platform which revolutionizes the digital magazines to be more interactive and outstanding. Beyond just feature rich tools, the FlipHTML5 platform allows users to turn catalogs, books and magazines into shoppable experiences that can boost sales. These features are critical stand outs in a world of short attention span from readers who are looking for the "next big thing." And there are several key facts about digital marketing that gives FlipHTML5 clients a competitive edge. First, self publishing requires marketing. With over 600,000 books self published each year, many good books languish for lack of attention.



The FlipHTML5 magazine design & publishing software allows videos to be embedded into books and sales pitches to be added to them. What an exciting way to reach an audience! Plus with the ease of experience, authors can easily create a cover that pulls viewers from a wide variety of social media platforms. And so it is with great pride that the FlipHTML5 team showcases their new magazine design & publishing software with more online templates available in this new version. It's an excellent way to draw attention to publications in this competitive landscape.



People interested in this news topic may also want to visit the blog post which introduces 10 attractive magazine templates.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a reputed digital publishing platform already embraced by millions of online publishers across the world for publishing catalogs, magazines and ebooks in a hassle-free manner. Its software also has a free version. To know more about the platform, visit FlipHTML5 website.