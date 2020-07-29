FlipHTML5 Launches a Brochure Maker to Attract Online Clients

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2020 --FlipHTML5 develops a brochure maker to help business people create a sleek and attractive online brochure that expands their online presence and raises brand awareness. It transforms the static PDF brochures into dynamic e-brochures with realistic page-flipping sound and effects. Salesperson can also add product videos right next to the text and graphics used for product introduction, which further demonstrates the product in a vivid and refreshing way.



The FlipHTML5 online brochure maker helps users get closer to their online clients by easily sharing their marketing brochures with them. And another great thing about the FlipHTML5 brochure maker is the e-brochures made with it can easily be viewed on any web page and, at the same time, are mobile optimized.



"The motive behind the FlipHTML5 brochure maker is to help businesses create a smart-looking, handy, and convenient online brochure at ease. Just imagine a scenario when you're getting a quotation, you're about to send out the detailed PDF brochure and find it takes forever to send it over to your clients in a chat group. But with FlipHTML5's online brochures, you could just share the link and your clients get a smooth and impressive reading experience right away", says proudly Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.



He adds, "it's not necessary to be tech-savvy to create your own e-brochures. We try our best to ensure that users without any publishing or coding skills can create amazing online brochures as well. To simply drop and drag elements on FlipHTML5's online editor, users activate unlimited brochure design possibilities. And they even don't need to download the desktop software to achieve this."



The FlipHTML5 brochure maker has numerous built-in templates to help users configure their online brochures to different styles. It also offers them the opportunity to beautify their brochures with some unique animations. Subsequently, if users want to host the online brochures on their websites, they could embed the brochures simply through the embed code. Also, FlipHTML5 provides free online hosting services if a user doesn't have a server. All the e-brochure data will be protected well by its cloud service.



To create an exceptional online brochure is crucial for a business, no matter it is a star-up or a mature company. It holds an image of brand professionalism. FlipHTML5 is such a professional online brochure maker that helps your brand stand out from the others.



