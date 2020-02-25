FlipHTML5 Launches a Digital Magazine Creator for Mardi Gras

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2020 --FlipHTML5, the world-leading digital publishing software, is pleased to announce the launch of its digital magazine creator for the upcoming Mardi Gras. The magazine creator is going to help marketers, enterprises, and publishers showcase their offerings for this iconic festivity. Mardi Gras is an annual celebration filled with galas, parties, parades, costumes, and gastronomic indulgence to mark the end of the Carnival season. Users can design stunning magazines and embellish them with photos, videos, and other elements to give their audience a feel of what Mardi Gras is all about, and what it offers them.



FlipHTML5 has designed the new digital magazine creator with quality features to give users first-rate magazine creating experiences. They can upload images and videos of their products and services to let readers understand their brands. To bring Mardi Gras closer to them, users can showcase products such as beads, costumes, masks, rentals, and other party favors, according to their area of specialization. People planning to attend the celebrations will have an easy time deciding on places to visit and stay, and the products to get for the party or souvenirs to take back home.



"At FlipHTML5, we understand that Mardi Gras is a festival filled with plenty of activities and adventures," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Users have a lot to offer their clients, and they can use the magazine creator to display and sell their products. In this way, they can generate revenue from their magazines. For Mardi Gras celebrations alone, many industries can market their products and services while ensuring that people are well informed about this legendary celebration."



The new magazine creator for Mardi Gras allows both users and their audience to experience the feel of the Mardi Gras carnival season. Users have the opportunity to inform and educate readers about the festival by displaying videos and pictures of the occasion, and present products that relate to the theme of the celebration. Since FlipHTML5 comes with the e-commerce integration feature, users can indulge their customers in transactions directly from the magazines. It will be a great way of monetizing their magazines.



FlipHTML5 is the platform to go to for stunning magazine templates, themes, backgrounds, and high-end magazine creation tools. Before they release their software, the FlipHTML5 team ensures it is market-ready and highly responsive in the digital market. The company understands the importance of mobile and web-ready tools in the digital marketing realm. That's why they develop products that will drive the success of users online. They can efficiently market and sell their products using optimized publications.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an adept software developer based in Hong Kong, China. The company is always on top of emerging technology trends to ensure they develop cutting edge software for creating stunning digital publications for marketing and brand promotion.