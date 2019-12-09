FlipHTML5 Launches a Digital Magazine Publishing Platform for Beginners

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2019 --FlipHTML5 has released a new digital magazine publishing platform that allows anyone to publish digital magazines. Despite its advanced features, the new publishing platform can be used by people who have no experience whatsoever with digital publishing. Since many individuals and organizations have been deterred from creating their own digital magazines due to the expense of hiring a professional designer, this new platform removes a significant cost constraint.



"We have created this new platform so that users who have no background at all in designing and publishing a digital magazine can do so on their own," said Anna Lee, designer of FlipHTML5. "Thanks to our simple and intuitive interface, anyone can access our most advanced functionalities to create their very own magazines."



FlipHTML5's platform includes a host of advanced features that enable the creation of stunning digital magazines. These include the ability to allow readers to flip the pages either vertically or horizontally, helping to create a much more immersive experience. Rich media such as videos, audio, slides, photos and links can also be incorporated into the magazine in order to make it much more engaging and interesting to the reader than conventional magazines.



These state of the art functionalities are extremely easy to operate, allowing even beginners to create highly advanced digital magazines. This will be especially useful for individuals or small businesses and organizations with significant cost constraints as they can now access the powerful functionalities of digital magazines without hiring expensive professionals.



As a further help to inexperienced users, FlipHTML5 comes with over 10 templates that can be used to create digital magazines. These 10 templates are fully customizable so users don't have to afraid to put their personal stamp on their creations. Advanced graphics and animations can also easily be created and included in the magazines to further enliven the reading experience. Best of all, this comprehensive platform is available completely free of charge, allowing people everywhere the unparalleled opportunity of enjoying the full benefits of digital magazine creation.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 is an innovative software company that offers a comprehensive publishing platform that allows users to create exciting and immersive textbooks. By offering their products free of charge, they hope to enable more people to enjoy the full benefits of digital publishing. For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/