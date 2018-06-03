FlipHTML5 Launches a Free eBook Publisher for Independent Publishers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2018 --FlipHTML5 has launched a free eBook publisher that is designed for independent publishers to easily create digital and print outlooks using HTML5 and CSS3 technology, with the added ability to use multimedia within eBook projects.



"FlipHTML5 is a developer that is based on HTML5, CSS3 & jQuery, allowing users to create various eBooks such as magazines, digital catalogs, brochures and more." Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipHTML5 said.



According to FlipHTML5's website, there are multiple ways to use FlipHTML5 for every business. FlipHTML5 allows customers to access a free eBook publisher that is designed to convert PDF documents, Microsoft office, open office and more into HTML5 based eBooks. This free eBook publisher comes with a powerful page editor that adds the ability to make each eBook project into a multimedia digital outlet.



FlipHTML5 offers online users a free hosting service to help clients publish online eBooks without having to own a website. Although, if clients have their own custom domain or online server, they can export books to a local computer, giving them the ability to host through their own website.



FlipHTML5 has over 10 templates and themes, designed to create professional eBooks with minimal configuration necessary. Each customer will be able to have full control over the personalization of every aspect of creating an eBook.



FlipHTML5 allows readers to have a seamless experience with all books created through the all modern web browsers. Users can manage their books through a desktop or mobile platform that allows for an effortless process to efficiently and quickly edit their books.



With FlipHTML5, users can define page ranges to import PDF documents, page quality and page size. Also, they are able to add table of content, company logo, URL, book title, book description, background and icon to the content. Additionally, they are possible to import Google Analytics ID to track web traffic.



FlipHTML5 supports over 17 different languages for all interfaces. Languages compatible are English, Japanese, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Czech, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Dutch, Russian, Arabic, Korean, Greek, Hebrew and Basque.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a world leading digital publishing software provider, helping users around the world create their own publications that can be accessed and viewed on any device from anywhere.



For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.