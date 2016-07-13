FlipHTML5 Launches a Learning Center for Digital Magazine Maker Users

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2016 --FlipHTML5 provides constant care of the users supporting their work at every step. Now, people who use the digital magazine maker can quickly learn how to take advantage of all the software's functions effectively. They can make their digital presentations, catalogs, online magazines, and much more to support their company's growth in a matter of minutes.



Thanks to the huge interest toward their digital magazine maker, FlipHTML5 has recently decided to establish a learning center to support their customers' quick learning. The users can find there a lot of tutorials, easy-to-follow guides and helpful design resources that can empower their digital products and enhance their experience.



Some of the topics that people will find in the newly created learning center include how to create Interactive eBooks with a PDF to HTML Flipbook Converter, top 10 free PDF Book Makers, top 5 Flipping Book Software for magazine and catalog publishing, along with a lot of brochure templates for all business industries. Moreover, the users will be able to take advantage of the free design resources and flipbook editing tips available that would make the work of the newcomers much more effective and faster.



The President of Focusky, Jason Chan, shares the great news to the wide auditory of digital publishers: "Our goal is to implement an effective customer aftercare plan that will help users avail of the whole range of digital magazine maker's tools and features. We are happy to announce the launch of this learning center that will enhance the digital publishers' success."



The new learning center is accessible at http://fliphtml5.com/learning-center/en/.



About Focusky

Focusky is a global online platform where digital publishers can find a bunch of useful and time-saving software and tools to easily create and publish their digital publications. The company is attentive to all the customers' needs and constantly improves its services to fully satisfy them.