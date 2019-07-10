FlipHTML5 Launches a Magazine Maker for Designing Magazines Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2019 --FlipHTML5 continues to provide better user experiences by updating their software with new features. The company recently launched the magazine maker - an intuitive tool for designing digital magazines online. The company's presence online has provided its users not just with innovative tools but with publishing and sharing support.



FlipHTML5, as a company, has a way of connecting with users and has built an excellent reputation for responding swiftly to the concerns and requests from its clients. The company has invested in research to develop a responsive magazine maker for creating captivating digital magazines that can reach diverse audiences on a global scale. They focus on customer satisfaction and empowerment.



"For all the time we have been in operation, we have learned a lot from our clients' feedback which has helped us improve our products and services," said Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5. "Their positive responses have enabled us to research their diverse needs and provide lasting solutions that guarantee results. Our magazine maker is one among the many responses we address towards their need for interactive digital magazines with real-time page turning effects."



FlipHTML5 serves as a platform where users can design e-magazines that drive reader engagement and inspire purchase intent. The magazine maker is free to use and comes with beautiful themes and templates. With full access to all the features offered by the magazine maker, users can customize their e-magazines to their marketing preferences. They can modify or adjust display settings and toolbar settings, insert links, videos, music, images, functional buttons, and many other responsive features.



Jackie Peng added, "Our introduction of the new magazine maker is aimed at helping users improve their services to their clients by proactively reacting to their requests. With access to various sharing options, users can distribute their e-magazines to broader audience bases online and achieve their marketing goals. They can also adopt several methods of monetizing their publications such as ad integration in order to generate revenue for the magazines."



The new version of the magazine maker helps readers maintain continuity of delivering the magazines to their subscribers. Through interactive online platforms and the two-way communication integrated into digital magazines, publishers will be able to understand their readers and tailor future content to target readers. This helps to build strong and lasting relations with subscribers.



To get a feel of how the magazine maker works, please visit http://fliphtml5.com.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is dedicated to providing advanced software products for designing high-end digital publications. The company has a skilled team that ensures continuous upgrade of all software for better outcomes from their clients.