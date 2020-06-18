FlipHTML5 Launches a Must-Read Digital Publishing Blog for 2020

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2020 --Since its inception, FlipHTML5 has been dedicated to bringing the benefits of flipbooks to as many people as possible. Its software suite allows anyone, even complete beginners, to create stunning flipbooks filled with advanced features. It has now launched an exciting digital publishing blog that guides inexperienced users to use the full gamut of functions at their disposal. Those who lacked the confidence to apply the more advanced features can now use tutorials and examples to better apply all the tools that are available through FlipHTML5.



"Despite its affordable price, FlipHTML5 is one of the most advanced digital publishing platforms currently available," stated Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Thanks to its intuitive and easy to use interface, even inexperienced users are able to create stunning flipbooks that are of professional standard. However, there are many more features that they can use to make their flipbooks even more attractive and engaging. Through our blog, we hope to encourage users to take advantage of the full range of features that can be found in FlipHTML5."



The blog includes millions of examples of flipbooks that have been created by leading clients which users can peruse for inspirations and ideas. These examples cover every possible niche, so irrespective of their industry, users will be able to see what can be achieved using FlipHTML5. The many features of FlipHTML5 are described comprehensively with special examples being included to illustrate how each function can be used. Video tutorials enable users to get a better understanding of how the more advanced functionalities can be incorporated to flipbooks that they are creating. A step by step video guide helps those who have no knowledge of computing to start creating their very own flipbooks.



All the posts are categorized under different heading to enable readers to find the topic that they are looking for. In the event that they still have difficulties, users can conveniently contact support through the blog for help. This new blog will undoubtedly enable untrained FlipHTML5 users to produce exciting and advanced flipbooks of professional standard, without having to go to the expense of hiring a designer or agency.



For more information, please visit FlipHTML5's digital publishing blog.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 is dedicated to helping organizations and individuals achieve their goals using the power of digital publishing. Its suite of advanced publishing software enables users to create immersive flipbooks that can communicate in new and exciting ways.