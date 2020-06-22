FlipHTML5 Launches a PDF Flipbook Maker to Boost Digital Publication

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2020 --Everybody now can create an interesting flipbook online with FlipHTML5's PDF flipbook maker. It allows users to create a realistic and responsive flipbook based on HTML5 from PDF files. There are many templates and themes that users can choose and customize as per their preferences. They can also configure the flipbook professionally using different media inserted, such as video, audio, images, text, and animations.



With FlipHTML5's PDF flipbook maker, users do not have to learn about coding because it is totally simple and user-friendly. Users just need to upload and convert their PDF files, and with the simple drag and drop interface, a media-rich flipbook is being made. What's more convenient for users is that the PDF flipbook maker is available online so that users don't need to install the desktop client to get its service.



"This PDF flipbook maker is the best idea for those who want to digitalize their product catalogs and brochures online to boost business sales", comments Jackie Peng, the customer service of FlipHTML5. FlipHTML5 also provides custom domain options for users to have their own flipbook URLs and domains that other people can visit online. Also, thanks to the free online hosting and self-hosting service, the PDF flipbook maker allows users to publish their flipbooks online even if they don't have a website. Users may also embed the flipbook to their website if they have one, or export the flipbook to the PC for various usages.



FlipHTML5's PDF flipbook maker offers a lot of powerful features that are really suitable for online publishing of eBooks, e-magazines, e-catalogs, e-brochures, and more. It optimizes the content with multimedia and brings immersive digital experiences to readers. Meanwhile, its accessibility allows users to share and view their flipbooks on all kinds of devices as long as they support online browsing through links.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a trusted and reliable digital publishing platform that provides great tools for users to create flipbooks online. It has a mission to help people deal with digital publication and will continue to provide more features to meet the users' needs in the future.