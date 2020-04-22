FlipHTML5 Launches a Step by Step Guide to Making Portfolio Books

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2020 --FlipHTML5 is an innovative company that comes up with new and better software products for designing responsive publications for online use. With FlipHTML5, users have access to advanced tools that help them excel online. The company has just launched a step by step guide for designing captivating portfolio books. Users can make portfolio books and share them online to exhibit their skills, personality, and identity. FlipHTML5 is the best tool to create stunning digital portfolios integrated with multimedia elements that will make them engaging. They can include their brand logos, animations, and other interactive features. FlipHTML5 provides beautiful portfolio templates and themes to make the creation process easy for users.



Portfolio books help users organize and feature their best works and allow people to know and appreciate them. FlipHTML5 enables them to design professional portfolio books in various fields, including architecture, photography, fine art, graphic design, and more. The company offers them the flexibility to modify and update their projects without much of a hassle. To start creating eye-catching portfolios, users will need to organize their works in PDF format and upload the files to their FlipHTML5 account. They can upload multiple files at once to enhance their productivity.



"Portfolios are a great way for users to tell their career stories to their audience," said Anna Lee, designer of FlipHTML5. "We have given our clients the chance to design navigable portfolios and include their case studies to provide extra insight to readers. And the fact that they'll be able to provide their audience with seamless transitions between their projects makes it even more enjoyable. We know that once they publish them, they will generate a lot of responses from the people.



Once the PDF documents are uploaded on FlipHTML5, users can transform them into eye-catching digital portfolios with page-flipping effect. Thy will then embellish them with rich content that tells their story, animations that will exhibit their talents, music to create a soothing atmosphere for readers, videos to showcase their best works, and much more. They can also include graphics, photos, links, logos, brand styles and colors, and much more. FlipHTML5 enables them to personalize the look of their portfolios with beautiful themes and templates and also make stunning hardcovers that will make them stand out.



FlipHTML5 users have access to multiple publishing options that help to distribute their projects in multiple formats. They can publish them to local in HTML5, EXE, or Zip formats or share them with many people online through links. Sharing their works online can help promote their talent on social networks and increase their visibility. Digital portfolios created at FlipHTML5 are interactive and will ensure audiences enjoy pleasant reading experiences.



