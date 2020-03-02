FlipHTML5 Launches a Tutorial on How to Create an Online Magazine in 2020

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2020 --FlipHTML5 is excited to launch its comprehensive tutorial on how to create an online magazine in 2020. The company has been working on a tutorial that will enhance users' understanding of digital magazine creation. The tutorial comes with practical video demonstrations and explanations of the process. Creating captivating online magazines can help users build their brand through engaging audiences and establishing relationships with potential customers. The tutorial will go a long way to empower them with skills to make responsive magazines that will drive productivity and profitability.



The FlipHTML5 tutorial can help users design professional and optimized digital magazines with real-time page-flipping effects. Alongside the tutorials are the tools needed to adorn the magazines to make them eye-catching and interactive. According to the tutorial, online magazines can be created from scratch or by uploading PDF files and converting them to responsive HTML5 publications. FlipHTML5 provides a user-friendly interface, pre-designed templates, backgrounds and themes, and other features that will ensure the job is done to perfection.



"Our tutorial is a step-by-step guide to designing visually appealing, informative, and media-rich online magazines that will ensure excellent outcomes for our clients," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Anyone can understand our tutorial and design amazing magazines within minutes. Adding multimedia and other interactive elements is also a simple process that uses the drag and drop tool. They will be guided up until the end of the design process when the magazines are ready for publishing and sharing."



After uploading their PDF files, users can edit their magazines to suit their objectives. They can add links to their e-commerce sites, hotspots, animations, audio, videos, graphics, and other functionalities to enhance the interactivity of the magazines. Once the magazines are ready, they can be published and shared from users' websites, through social networks and emails.



Creating engaging online magazines at FlipHTML5 is a straightforward process. The tutorial simplifies the procedure even further. The magazines can be accessed on all browsers and mobile devices. Once signed up, users have free access to the platform and all the tools from the magazine creator. They can choose suitable templates, scenes, themes, and backgrounds, and custom features that will personalize their magazines to fit their brand requirements.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 provides digital publishing software for creating and designing digital publications that can be published and shared seamlessly online. Their intuitive software products have easy to use features and functionalities that make the process simple for both professionals and beginners.