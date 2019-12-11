FlipHTML5 Launches an Accessible Magazine Maker for Web Design

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2019 --FlipHTML5, the renowned brand in software development, has recently launched a new and highly accessible magazine maker for web design. The new software offers better user experience with improved features and functionalities that help users optimize websites. FlipHTML5 works with enterprises, individuals, and marketers to help them make the most out of their software solutions. The company allows users to implement web design principles such as color theory, whitespace, and typography, so they can improve the overall experience for website visitors.



FlipHTML5 understands that excellent website experience is needed in order to attract more audiences. Users can design great experiences by considering the interest, attention, and engagement of the visitors. This is possible by communicating products clearly, holding their attention, and engaging them through stunning magazines. They can use elements such as videos and call to actions to invite them to fill out forms, shop, or subscribe to the magazines. Using eye-catching magazines on websites can help to increase brand awareness and effectively drive sales.



"We are pleased to unveil our new software," said Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5. "We have been working to improve our clients' feedback by enhancing the features of our products. We are confident that this new version of magazine maker will offer improved web designing experience and offer great outcomes. Our main goal is to help them find and engage their audiences using magazines that appeal to their needs."



Aesthetically pleasing web designs have readable content and dynamic visuals. The intuitive magazine maker has just the right tools to create rich content, embed music, graphics, charts, high-resolution photos, and more to make the websites more attractive to audiences. Catering to the values and interests of website visitors can make them stay to explore and take the necessary action. FlipHTML5 empowers users to optimize websites with effective strategies that will make them rank highly and get discovered on search engines.



The online magazine maker helps users prioritize their customers above anything else. By leveraging content, social media, and other techniques, they can reach out to many people online. FlipHTML5 has different HTML5 magazine templates designed for various websites such as news websites, fashion websites, travel websites, and more. The company has developed plenty of elements that can be used to set up sites, promote products, and monetize the websites easily.



For more information, please visit FlipHTML5's website.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing software developer that is customer-centric. The company caters to the needs of enterprises, individuals, publishers, and marketers looking to delve into digital markets to make their brands and products known. Their software is intuitive, with innovative features that deliver significant results to users.