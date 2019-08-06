FlipHTML5 Launches an Online Book Maker for Digital Book Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2019 --Flash books and PPT presentations have now become a matter of the bygone era. It's time to use the capabilities of HTML5 and design user-friendly online books. FlipHTML5 has introduced a free online book maker, which users can use for creating online page flipping books for brand promotions. This software is very useful for digital publishers and is available for free. Users just need to sign up for an account for downloading the software for free.



According to Winston Zhang, who is the CEO of FlipHTML5, this online book maker can allow users to create stunning online books by converting PDF pages, images, MS Office files etc. He opines, "This software is easy and flexible for everyone to use. You can import pages into the software for flipping and change the order of the pages. You can also add links, images, flash files, animations, YouTube videos etc to enrich your digital book." At the same time, there are several types of external settings in the software that can help users change the look of a book.



There are different templates in the software that users can use for making different types of page turning books from different industries. Users can fully customize the appearance of the content by choosing the type and color of fonts, buttons and toolbars. The background can also be customized, and users can also import an image to use in the background. Winston also talks about the functional button settings of the software, which allow users to choose different types of functions from the toolbar. Some of the common functions to be added to a page turning book may include print, share, zoom in and auto flip buttons.



FlipHTML5 allows users to create and upload up to 500 pages per book online with their free account. The uploaded page turning book can be shared with friends and customers through a link. The link will allow readers to access the digital book on a variety of devices, so users can create their brand building campaign in the digital world. However, for an Enterprise account, users can create unlimited pages per book. Besides, an Enterprise account holder can get all the benefits, which could prove advantageous in their brand promotion activity.



Users can learn more about this online book maker by visiting the website http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a renowned software development company with a rich expertise in offering digital publishing software with cutting-edge and advanced features. The company provides software for digital publishing, film, gaming and other industries. They specialize in designing custom-made solutions that can meet the demands of the new-age customers.