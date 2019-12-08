FlipHTML5 Launches an Online Flipbook Publisher for Quality Digital Publishing

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2019 --FlipHTML5, a globally renowned software developer, recently launched an online flipbook publisher for quality digital publishing. The company prides itself on developing intuitive software that delivers positive outcomes for its clients. In the recent past, FlipHTML5 has been upgrading its software products to make them more responsive to the digital realm. The online flipbook publisher will ensure high-end publications that offer upscale experiences for both users and their customers.



Serving a wide range of clients worldwide, FlipHTML5 is quite a dependable provider of intuitive software. The new version of online flipbook publisher enables users to create jQuery and HTML5-based e-books, magazines, and catalogs for publishing. The publications are compatible with multiple web browsers, making it easy to access using any electronic devices such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, and laptops. FlipHTML5 sets itself apart by offering real expertise and commitment to customer satisfaction.



"At FlipHTML5, we understand that digital marketing is slowly gaining over other forms of advertising," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Keeping up with the advances in trade and the competitive markets requires more sophisticated tools to thrive. As the business climate changes and grows to embrace newer techniques, people need new tools and techniques to address the changes. We strive to ensure our clients are best placed to face new encounters. Our flipbook publisher is one of the many software products that can help them conquer new markets."



The FlipHTML5 online flipbook publisher provides excellent features such as photo slideshows, links, functional buttons, YouTube videos, flash animations, and more for multimedia-rich publications. The user-friendly interface and other flexible designing options allow users to complete their creations quickly. They can also give publications elegant looks by embellishing them with beautiful templates that include theme colors, background images, and navigation options.



FlipHTML5 ensures quality digital publishing for its users. The company offers free online hosting to allow users to publish their projects and share them with audiences through various social networks. Once they are registered, users can utilize the tools provided by the free flipbook publisher to design and upload their projects on the FlipHTML5 cloud hosting. They can then publish them on the FlipHTML5 publishing platform, where all readers can access through the internet.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an innovative software developer with expertise in digital publishing software. For many years, the company has been instrumental in developing a wide selection of software products for use by local and international clients. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/