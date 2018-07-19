FlipHTML5 Launches an Online Flyer Maker for Marketers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2018 --FlipHTML5 has announced the launch of the new online flyer maker that allows anyone to create flyers online in a few simple steps. Using this software, users can self-publish an online flyer and share it online.



With FlipHTML5, users can convert any PDF into a flipping flyer to engage more clients. The integrated Google Analytics option also allows users to know the details of the visitors and adjust marketing strategies. "The new online flyer maker by FlipHTML5 will help the businesses create an attractive digital flyer conveniently and without any costs", says Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5.



The online flyer maker is gaining steady popularity owing to the fact that an effective flyer is highly important for a brand. The marketers often look for an affordable yet effective way to create flyers that can connect them to a large customer base. The digital flyer made by FlipHTML5 comes as a cheaper alternative to the traditional printed flyer and it also can be shared with thousands of potential customers conveniently.



Digital flyer can be made more creative and shareable than the traditional printed flyer. Moreover, users can add audio, videos, photographs and animations through inbuilt templates for making the flyer more attractive. The inbuilt animations and effects allow users to make the flyer interactive and eye-catching to the audiences. For marketers, FlipHTML5 can also be the powerful online flyer maker to create interactive content for marketing.



FlipHTML5 also allows users to market their own logo on the flyer and add a link to lead the readers on their website. For boosting traffic, logo URL can also be used. The online flyer maker also enables users to use a cloud platform to upload the final copy of the flyer which can be displayed to audiences all over the world after publishing. Also, users can share the flyer to social media such as Facebook, Twitter, G+ etc.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 provides the world's leading digital publishing solutions for customers around the world. Today, FlipHTML5 helps millions of publishers, designers, marketers create eye-catching and professional-looking digital publications like magazines, brochures, catalogs and so on. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.