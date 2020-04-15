FlipHTML5 Launches an Online Invitation Maker for Corporate Event Invitation

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2020 --FlipHTML5 is pleased to announce the launch of its online invitation maker for corporate event invitations. The invitation maker allows corporate organizations to promote their events with impressive content that is shareable online. Whether they are launching a product, celebrating anniversaries, holding conferences or seminars, corporate dinners, end year events, or trade shows/expos, users have a partner in FlipHTML5 to help them pique their guests' curiosity and boost their big day with tailored invitations.



FlipHTML5 has invitation card templates that help to make personalized designs of invitations that convey the tone of the event and leave great impressions to those invited. Users have the freedom to embellish their invitations with animations, pictures, company logos, and colors and present them to people in either flip mode or slide mode for immersive reading experiences. Depending on the type of event, they can invite people creatively by adding a personalized touch to their message and using some extravagance to make them excited and happy.



"Our online invitation maker is one of our best creations," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Those who use it can send regular updates to the invited parties before the event without having to call them. It improves communication and reduces the amount of time spent designing invitations while delivering stunning results in the end. It also makes it easy to gather information and feedback from the guests to know the number of people who'll be attending and plan appropriately."



Corporate event invitations can build both personal and professional relationships within and outside the organization. That's why they should be beautifully crafted to portray professionalism and enhance the brand image. With FlipHTML5, users can ensure that their invitations have compelling elements that will build trust among customers, employees, corporate partners, and other stakeholders invited. Stylish invites, accompanied by animated, personalized messages, will make people connect and relate with their brands.



FlipHTML5 allows users to customize templates as they desire. They can change template colors to match the message they want to convey, change the images, fonts, icons, and more. The FlipHTML5 editing tool is very intuitive, and users can drag and drop elements to embellish their invitations and make them persuasive. FlipHTML5 is a partner in creating exclusive invites that can't be resisted by the invited parties. The invitations can be updated at any time, and people will receive them automatically.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an innovator who will stop at nothing to ensure that its clients have the right marketing tools. The company develops intuitive digital publishing software for various industries across the world.