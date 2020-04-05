FlipHTML5 Launches an Ultimate Guide to Online Publishing

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2020 --FlipHTML5 is an excellent digital publishing platform for creating engaging digital publications such as photo albums, catalogs, magazines, newsletters, journals, e-books, and brochures, among others. The company has launched an ultimate guide to online publishing to allow users to showcase their projects and share them with audiences through multiple channels. It has stylish templates and customizable layouts that enable users to design stunning creations and publish them online. The HTML5 page flipping publication software comes with a user-friendly interface that helps to prepare projects quickly.



The first step towards publishing online at FlipHTML5 is to prepare a PDF file. Whether it's publishing fashion magazines, short stories, or children's books, users should have PDF files ready to be uploaded and converted into engaging publications. They can import PDF files into the interface on the go by selecting the upload option where files will be uploaded to FlipHTML5's online server. In a matter of minutes, the PDF files will be converted into page flipping publications.



"We believe that we are the right platform publishers and marketers should utilize for their publishing needs," said Anna Lee, Chief Designer of FlipHTML5. "Our platform offers cutting edge tools for uploading and publishing content, and users will be rewarded for their marketing efforts once they register with us. Once their PDF files are imported, they can edit them according to their preferences. Our objective is to offer our clients upscale experiences while using our advanced features for their marketing ventures."



FlipHTML5 allows users to enrich their publications with multimedia elements such as rich content, visually appealing videos, background images, soothing audio, hotspots, and compelling animations to allow audiences to enjoy interactive reading experiences. They can customize them with their brand colors, logos, and Google Analytics as well. The responsive design mode enables them to preview their HTML5 publications and make the necessary adjustments. The edit pages button on the toolbar will help them drag and drop the media elements swiftly to create a smooth flow of information within the publications.



When the projects are completed, users can share them seamlessly with readers on their devices. They will be able to promote their publications via QR codes, links, and social media platforms in order to build and strengthen relationships with prospects and loyal readers. FlipHTML5 has a powerful cloud storage system for online publishing. Users can store all their digital publications using cloud hosting technology. To top it up, they can edit the titles, descriptions, bookcases, categories, and keywords to make the publications searchable on major search engines. They can also share their creations via social networks and email.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.



