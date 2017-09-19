FlipHTML5 Launches Business Magazine Templates with Creative Design

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2017 --FlipHTML5, one of the leading online digital publication solution companies announces the launch of business magazine templates for its customers across the globe. With interactive technology soaring in the recent times, the company has introduced this new feature to empower its clients. While business magazines in the print form are still popular, the shifting trends indicate that the future is in online business magazines, which provide the overall perspective of the growing industry verticals. Tapping this opportunity, FlipHTML5 believes this latest addition will allow corporate houses to reach out to many across the spectrum.



Interestingly, the templates are creatively designed catering to the various sectors that take up the responsibility of educating and informing its contemporaries as well as clients about the dynamic changes that are propelling their respective industries forward. The designs in the FlipHTML5 software include agriculture, automobile, fashion, insurance, architecture, businesses and other industries.



At the launch, Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5 said, "Earlier, readers would subscribe to business magazines to be delivered to their houses. Now, with time becoming an expensive commodity, readers want to be able to instantly access their copies. Online copies sell more than the physical copies as customer requirements have become so specific that carrying a hard copy of a business magazine is considered to be cumbersome. Realising the opportunity here, FlipHTML5 has provided a splendid feature that ensures that our clients will get more online subscriptions by going digital. The transition and response to this feature has been enthusiastic as all our clients want to give it a shot."



Editors or publishers using the FlipHTML5 desktop software can directly install this feature through a paid subscription. In addition, the designing is effortless that by using FlipHTML5 page flip magazine editor, the contents can be used artistically to create a smart business magazine.



The features of the business magazine template include quick synchronisation of content to enable the readers a seamless flow of information. Any topic pertaining to a particular can be detailed using attractive pictures or broken down using flowcharts and graphics. The integration of multi-media feature enhances the overall design and feel of the magazine, making it an obvious choice for readers. The option of uploading excerpts of a video interview, instead of writing the transcript, keeps the readers engrossed in the magazine. The combination of multi-media tools along with multiple text designs gives the editor or publisher a wider scope to make the article fascinating for the readers.



In fact, the online business magazine has the option of embedding soft music which will run throughout the time a reader is reading an article. This feature cuts out the outside distractions and enables the reader to focus on the interesting information in the article.



The business magazine template is user-friendly, which means it can be shared on social media, emails and app-based networks instantly. In addition, corporate houses can send it to all its clients, industry friends and think tanks without bearing extra cost on the logistics. The template is considered to be the next big thing in business magazine publication. Click here for more small business magazine templates.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a leading digital publishing software creator offering customised solutions to its clients across the world. The company boasts of having enabled over 10 million publications, more than five billion page views and has the supported over 5 million publishers making it one of the most sought publishing software company globally.