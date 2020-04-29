FlipHTML5 Launches Classroom Technology for Distance Teaching

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2020 --FlipHTML5 is a platform that various industries rely on for innovative software. The company develops a wide range of products that help users enhance their digital publishing and collaboration skills. Today, FlipHTML5 has launched a classroom technology to allow teachers and students to collaborate through distance teaching. This technology has come at the right time when students have been forced to stay at home for an unknown duration as nations strive to battle the spread of coronavirus. Teachers are turning to online teaching to support students as they struggle to obtain learning materials from home.



FlipHTML5's new classroom technology can be used by teachers to bring engaging distance teaching material closer to students. It is designed with 3D page-flipping effects that help to improve student engagement. Now tutors can efficiently convey teachings and instructions to students with much simplicity. The best thing about this is that the content can be accessed on mobile and other electronic devices. With FlipHTML5, teachers will provide a digital home base that is comfortable and convenient for distance teaching.



"Our technology is meant to help teachers avail a comprehensive curriculum and education materials to students wherever they are," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Apart from providing lessons, the teachers will also be able to interact with students, answer their questions, create a collaborative environment, and give out assignments and quizzes which students will work on, submit and later receive feedback. We have everything covered for teachers to excel in their mission."



As a web tool for flip teaching, FlipHTML5 helps teachers deliver captivating lessons to students online and even assign them homework for evaluation. The intuitive interface enables them to adapt their teaching to all learning styles. They can create interactive flipbooks with expressive elements such as videos with voiceovers, audio files, links, and images for visual appeal to make topics and concepts more understandable. The educational material will be stored on digital bookshelves for archiving. The FlipHTML5 intelligent cloud platform allows them to share learning materials through links on various networks and browsers.



FlipHTML5 allows tutors to stay in touch with students on a daily basis. Apart from exchanging knowledge, both learners and teachers will continue to network by sharing feedback, assignments, quizzes, and more at the end of each lesson or topic. They can leverage their classroom teaching experience to optimize curriculum-based lessons for students worldwide through distance teaching. The students will be able to learn at their own pace and receive personalized attention from the teachers.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 offers a wide variety of digital publishing software for industries. Users can utilize their products to design online publications that meet their needs and objectives.