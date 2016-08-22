FlipHTML5 Launches Digital Magazine Maker with User-Friendly Interface

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2016 --Recently, FlipHTML5 Software Co., a global leader in digital publishing software, has developed new state of the art software which allows users to easily create digital magazines online. In just four easy steps, users can use this magazine maker to transform their PDF images to HTML5 or jQuery flipping magazines. Once finished, these magazines are able to be published locally or online with just the click of a button.



While others try, competitors can simply not match the seamless integration and interaction that comes with FlipHTML5. The software is fully customizable, right down to the software language. Users are able to integrate images, audio, video, and hyperlinks directly into their media and develop it into a stunningly attractive digital magazine. In addition, the magazine maker is available on any type of device, even mobile devices such as iPhones, iPads, tablets, and laptops. With its online and offline options which are matched with its optimization on any device, users can create content rich multimedia from anywhere in the world.



After creating these digital magazines, users have a variety of options on promoting and distributing their media. FlipHTML5 "offers a great comfort, convenience and flexibility for marketers to promote their digital content online," according to Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5. Users have the option to publish their work online, promote and brand their product, and even sell their product online directly from the software.



FlipHTML5 has quickly garnered popularity and success. Since its release, the magazine maker has accumulated over five million unique publishers, producing over ten million publications through the software. With its countless interactive features, easy to navigate book-like interface, FlipHTML5 is no wonder the popular magazine maker for a great number of publishers.



For more about FlipHTML5 magazine maker, please visit http://fliphtml5.com.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is the worldwide digital magazine publisher and digital publishing platform for the publishers. It enables users to create, share and read flipping magazines with FlipHTML5 desktop and online version.