FlipHTML5 Launches Digital Magazine Software for eLearning

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2019 --FlipHTML5 recently launched digital magazine software that allows organizations to publish digital magazines for eLearning and other purposes. This innovative new online platform can turn any PDF file or Word document to an exciting digital magazine that promises to make eLearning fun and interesting. The new software includes a host of advanced features and is being offered completely free of charge.



"Many organizations that are engaged in eLearning face budget constraints," said Anna Lee, designer of FlipHTML5. "By offering our new product completely free, we hope to enable those organizations to use our digital magazine software to help students achieve their educational goals. Our platform allows virtually anyone to create magazines that will make leaning a fun and immersive experience."



While the new digital magazine software can turn a variety of files into magazines, users also have the option of creating their own magazines from scratch. They can use over 10 templates to create their very own digital magazines. All aspects of these templates are fully customizable, encouraging users to exercise their creativity.



An online editor allows users to include multimedia such as videos, photos, audio and links to make the reading experience more interesting. As the editor is available online, there is no need to download the application to enjoy this benefit. Furthermore, exciting animations can be included in the digital magazines to make digesting complex information easy and fun.



The interactive elements that are incorporated into the magazine work seamlessly across all major operating systems and mobile devices. Since many people read digital magazines on tablets and smartphones, this ensures that the painstakingly created magazines can be enjoyed by as many people as possible.



Furthermore, FlipHTML5 also offers free online hosting, so digital magazines can be published even if users don't have servers of their own. Alternatively, digital magazines can be saved on the users' servers and embedded in websites or saved offline on CD and flash drives. Users can also sell their self-published magazines on FlipHTML5. Besides being able to set the price, currency and number of pages that can be previewed, among other options, users can also specify the PayPal account that their earning should be credited to.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 is an innovative software company that offers a free online platform for digital magazine publication. They are committed to bringing the benefits of digital magazines to organizations involved in eLearning and other social service initiatives.